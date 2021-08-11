Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ADXN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,208,000. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

