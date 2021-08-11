AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,571. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

