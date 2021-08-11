Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEGAU. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of LEGAU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

