Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Open Lending updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LPRO stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 47,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,911. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

