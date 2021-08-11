Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Open Lending updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LPRO stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 47,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,911. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Earnings History for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

