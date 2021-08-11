PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%.

PDFS traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,535. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $790.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

