Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

