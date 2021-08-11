O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

OI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 39,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,664. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

