EUNO (EUNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,822.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 17% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and $3,822.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01060308 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000102 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,283,155,838 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

