Sierra Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,044. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.81.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.