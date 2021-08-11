Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXIIU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000.

NASDAQ:GXIIU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,232. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

