EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. EJF Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS EJFAU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,444. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.