Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,334,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,346,000.

NASDAQ:PSAGU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 1,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

