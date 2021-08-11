Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISLE remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Wednesday. 2,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,763. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

