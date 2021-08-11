Sierra Capital LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.73. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,112. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $290.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.28.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

