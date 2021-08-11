Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Shares of PRPC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,996. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.