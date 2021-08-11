Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. upped their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

AINV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,498. The stock has a market cap of $895.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

