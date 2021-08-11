Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Shares of AMP traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $271.76. 10,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $270.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.