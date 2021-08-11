Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.72.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $707.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.76, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

