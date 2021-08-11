Sierra Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 173.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,319,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 244.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period.

VFH traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,146. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

