Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 51,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

