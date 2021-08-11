iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after buying an additional 978,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 139,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,249. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

