Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 89 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,165,000 after buying an additional 206,488 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

GD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,796. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

