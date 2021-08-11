Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $72,410.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.48 or 0.06979793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.84 or 0.01336247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00372439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00134880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.78 or 0.00588998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.67 or 0.00344774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00301708 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

