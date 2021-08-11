NerveNetwork (NVT) Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last Week

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $60,984.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006220 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

