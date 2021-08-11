Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,713 call options on the company. This is an increase of 851% compared to the average volume of 3,230 call options.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.11. 106,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.