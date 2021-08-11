Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 6,658 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 333,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,149. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

