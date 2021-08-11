KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.88.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 45,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,958. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.