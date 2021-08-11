Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 800 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of TriState Capital worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

