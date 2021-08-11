ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $58,671,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 233,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 404,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.60. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

