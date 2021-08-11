Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

