Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,697 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

