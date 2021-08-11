Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 115,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 36,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,964. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

