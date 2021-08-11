iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

