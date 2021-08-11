Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.36 EPS.

MRVI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 38,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

