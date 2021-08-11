Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Pixelworks stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 40,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

