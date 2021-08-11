Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-92.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,918. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

