Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

NYSE CGAU traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 6,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,077. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

