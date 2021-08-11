AiLink Token Hits Market Cap of $164,279.79 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One AiLink Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. AiLink Token has a total market cap of $164,279.79 and $5,937.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AiLink Token

ALI is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

