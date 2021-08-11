Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after buying an additional 713,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,612,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,723,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,555,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

