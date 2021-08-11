$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.36 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.68. CDW has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $192.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,269,000 after buying an additional 175,720 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

