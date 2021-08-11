Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.2% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. 600,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,217,173. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.