Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after buying an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.