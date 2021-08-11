Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.11. 19,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

