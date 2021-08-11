Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,788. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.