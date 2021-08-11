Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,755. Graham has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

