Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,755. Graham has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
