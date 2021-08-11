Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Merchants Bancorp worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 49.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

