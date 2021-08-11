Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 710 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

