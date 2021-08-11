Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,826 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 248,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

