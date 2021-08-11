ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

ZTCOY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. 13,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

