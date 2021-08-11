Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.000-$8.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $5.62 on Wednesday, reaching $122.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,487. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

